Garage fire damages Lee's Summit home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of NE Noeleen Court about 10:15 p.m.

When they arrived, the home's garage was on fire.

The fire spread to the front of the home and the floor above.

The people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage, including many pieces of gasoline powered property maintenance equipment.

Damage to the second floor was contained mainly to the front of the home above the garage, with heat and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

The Fire Department says the fire started in the northeast corner of the garage.

The exact cause has not been determined.