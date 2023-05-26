Garden City Zoo announces birth of endangered siamang baby ape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas welcomed a new member to its family with the birth of a baby Siamang.

The baby was born on Tuesday, May 23, to parents Violet and Zoli.

According to the zoo, keepers found Violet holding the baby Tuesday morning during first morning check.

Zoo staff have since been monitoring the family and paying close attention to Violet's maternal behaviors, the baby’s strength and activity.

The zoo has also been monitoring how Zoli is fitting in with the new dynamic.

“We’re always cautious with first time moms, but so far Violet is doing really well, and the baby is nursing and holding on strong. Dad is mostly keeping his distance for now, and is respecting mom and baby,” said Deputy Director Joe Knobbe.

Knobbe says the zoo hopes to confirm the gender of the baby in the coming days.

Siamangs are an endangered lesser ape native to Malaysia and Sumatra. They are highly adapted for life in the trees and well known for their call, which can be heard for miles, but it has become an endangered species due to rainforests destruction.

The family resides in the Wild Asia area at the zoo, and the new family currently has access to both their indoor quarters and outdoor habitat.

