Gardner community mourns loss of crossing guard struck by car

GARDNER, Kan. — A crossing guard for the Gardner School District died after being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago.

When people drove by the intersection or walked across the street, Dave Peavy was always a familiar face standing by, waiting to say hello.

“Everybody loves Dave," said Cammie Mciver, mother.

Dave Peavy was a crossing guard for several years at Madison and Buckeye streets, near Madison Elementary School and Gardner High School in Gardner, Kansas.

“I obviously knew he was a good guy," said Cammie Mciver. "Just saluting, waving, pointing, smiling, hollering, I mean you couldn’t have a bad day after that," said Cammie Mciver.

A car struck and injured Peavy Thursday, February 23rd before school.

“Her class was making cards for him, you know, they just wanted to be supportive of him, the way he was of them every day," said Mciver.

Peavy passed away Sunday and the friends he made at the intersection are mourning his loss.

“He was a really close friend to us," said Kruz Mciver, 4th grader.

Every day before and after school, Kruz and her friends were safely walked across the street.

“If I would cross too early, he would make me go back and restart," said Krus Mciver.

Students, parents and the rest of the Gardner community were placing flowers and signs Monday at the intersection to honor Peavy.

