Gardner condemned apartments show gaps in state protections

GARDNER, Kan. — The city of Gardner, Kansas, condemned the Aspen Place Apartments Tuesday, giving residents 48 hours to find a new home.

“I completely understand why it was condemned. And I agree with it. My problem is you are giving us two days,” said resident Leticia Rodriguez. “We felt so rushed.”

Rodriguez and her two youngest children packed up their belongings Friday morning as volunteers prepared to help them move their life into storage while they look for a new home.

Rodriguez said her children are staying with friends while she temporarily lives in a hotel. She struggled Friday afternoon to reach a leasing office nearby with any available two-bedroom apartments in her price range.

“This is going to be an all-day thing for me,” she said. “I’m already tired, and I have to go through more.”

State Senator Doug Shane represents the 37th district, where the apartments are located. Shane said he’s been trying to help residents as much as he can, but the situation is showing gaps in the state’s protections for renters.

“Who bears responsibility? How do we assist? How do we not create a situation where we are totally reliant on the community to rise up,” he said. “And in this case, the community has absolutely delivered. It’s been incredible.”

Shane said the state can look into expanding consumer protections to include renters or passing legislation that outlines renters' rights for every Kansan.

“I think it’s on us to try to ensure that we are putting the basic provisions in place where there are at least ground rules, clear laws in place and clear protections in place,” he said.

Legislators do not head back to Topeka until January of 2026, but Shane said he is committed to getting stakeholders together to find a solution.

If residents of Aspen Place are considering legal action or need help navigating the legal process, Shane recommends reaching out to Kansas Legal Services for help, which is at no cost to citizens.

