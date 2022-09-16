Gardner Edgerton High School students stage walkout over proposed transgender bathroom policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Gardner Edgerton High School staged a walkout Friday over a proposed transgender bathroom policy .

A district spokesperson confirmed about 40 students participated.

Monday night the school board met to discuss the proposal which would require students “use the restroom or locker room that conforms with the student’s gender assigned at birth.”

Meeting-goers spoke in support and opposition to the policy.

“Not only is this incredibly impractical to enforce, [but] it also breaks the constitutional right to privacy that every student has,” one attendee said.

On the other side, a teacher addressed the board, saying they were in favor because “boys will be called boys and use the boys' restroom, [and] girls will be called girls and use the girls' restroom.”

The board has yet to vote on the policy.

—