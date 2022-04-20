Gardner Edgerton School Board selects new district superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Edgerton School Board voted unanimously Monday night to hire Dr. Brian Huff as the school district's new superintendent.

Huff will begin his duties as superintendent on July 1.

He replaces interim superintendent Dr. James Sutton, who took over the position in February after the department of Pam Stranahan.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Gardner Edgerton family," Huff said in a release. "The communities of Gardner and Edgerton have a rich tradition and the small-town feel that my family enjoys. The school district is a leader and innovator in education and is a remarkably good fit for my family and me. I am looking forward to what we will all do together as we continue to show Johnson County and Kansas what outstanding education looks like."

Huff has held a number of positions in education, from a middle school math and science teacher, to a variety of administrative jobs. He has spent the last 15 years in the Raytown School District.

Huff was named Missouri State High School Principal of the Year in 2013.

In addition, Huff and his family spent three years in Jos, Nigeria, working as missionaries with the International Mission Board, according to the district's news release. He worked as the middle and high school principal.

"The USD 231 Board of Education is excited to welcome Dr. Huff to our school district," Lana Sutton, school board president stated in the release. "Brian participated in an exhaustive search process and demonstrated he was the best candidate to the interview committees and school board. We have complete confidence that Dr. Huff will be a great asset to the district and will work collaboratively with all stakeholders to improve our district in the future."

The school district has about 6,200 students, with seven elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.