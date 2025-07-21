KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

Residents in Kansas are still dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding last week, with some families facing significant financial burdens from the damage.

In Gardner, Brett Burhenn and his family are staying clear of their basement after floodwaters destroyed decades worth of memories and possessions.

Gardner family faces $15,000 in flood damage, uncertain insurance coverage

“I feel like I am having flashbacks right now with the rain coming down this morning," said Burhenn as he walked through his basement Monday afternoon. "My first thought is I have to run here and check that window to make sure all the cardboard, wood and plastic we put up there is holding."

Among the family's biggest losses are decades worth of records, a family heirloom and gaming systems.

Burhenn started collecting his records as a teenager. Now, they are scattered over the floor, covered in water and debris.

"I mean, it's just stuff. The cat, the dog, the people. Everybody is OK, that's the important thing,” Burhenn said. “The cleanup, the financial burden and losing a lot of the stuff that was memory makers down here is tragic and devastating."

He said a 2x4 piece of wood shattered their basement window during heavy rains, allowing four feet of water to rush in.

The Burhenns have received quotes from companies to repair the damage, with costs estimated at about $15,000.

Making matters worse, the family doesn't know if their insurance will cover any of the expenses.

“Just financially, I’m not sure how we are going to swing it at this point,” Burhenn said.

While friends and family have provided assistance with cleanup efforts, the Burhenns have started an online fundraiser to help with the financial uncertainty.

