Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gardner motorcyclist injured after striking curb, fire hydrant

Kill Creek Road near 174th Street
Google Earth
Kill Creek Road near 174th Street
Posted at 5:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 06:44:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gardner motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday at around 3:22 p.m. in Gardner, Kansas.

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound in an Aprilia motorcycle at speeds above the speed limit on Kill Creek Road, north of 174th Street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Due to wet road conditions, the man lost control of the motorcycle and struck the curb and a fire hydrant.

He was ejected from the Aprilia. He was wearing a helmet and eye protection, KHP says.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!