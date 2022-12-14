Gardner motorcyclist injured after striking curb, fire hydrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gardner motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday at around 3:22 p.m. in Gardner, Kansas.

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound in an Aprilia motorcycle at speeds above the speed limit on Kill Creek Road, north of 174th Street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Due to wet road conditions, the man lost control of the motorcycle and struck the curb and a fire hydrant.

He was ejected from the Aprilia. He was wearing a helmet and eye protection, KHP says.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.