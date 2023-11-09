Watch Now
Gardner Police Department investigates 'suspicious' death of 2-year-old

Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 14:35:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Police Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious" death of a two-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, the department dispatched officers around 3:52 p.m. to the 29700 block of West 188th Street on a medical call. There, a caretaker had found a 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to GPD.

It was later determined at an area hospital that the child had suffered a life-threatening injury. The child was then hospitalized as a criminal investigation ensued.

The child was declared deceased on Nov. 8 as a result of the injuries they sustained on Nov. 2, per GPD. The name of the child is not being released until extended family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

