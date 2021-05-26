Gardner Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office grant 4-year-old boy's dream

GARDNER, Kan. — The Gardner Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office inducted an honorary officer into their ranks this week.

Jackson Reynolds, 4, wants to be a police officer so he can catch the “bad guys.”

“Jackson, gosh, as far as I can remember, he has always just looked out here when the weather is good and just waved," Tiffany Reynolds, Jackson's mother said. "Mostly at police officers or fire trucks or something like that, but he really waves at everybody."

He spends much of his afternoons looking out over the deck and making sure the coast is all clear. He catches “bad guys” with his stuffed K-9 friend, Zeus.

“He’s very sweet or he lives up to that red hair as his immediate warning label," Tiffany Reynolds said.

While many days go by without a wave back or a police car in sight, Jackson got the ultimate surprise this week.

He opened his front doors to find Officer Kathrine Davidson and Deputy Claire Canaan, after his mom posted his daily routine on social media.

“As we were coming down the street, and seeing his face, that just kind of felt good. It was cool, it was a really cool feeling,” Canaan said.

Tiffany Reynolds Tiffany Reynolds' Facebook post.

With a quick curbside ceremony and a badge to make it official, his dream became a reality.

“You don’t hear about any good things right now for law enforcement,” Tiffany Reynolds said. “So to have something like that happen, and for my son, especially with all he’s gone through, it’s unbelievable really.”

Reynolds said Jackson has been in and out of the hospital his whole life. At times, her family had their that he would even make it.

Jackson has suffered from dysphasia, gastrointestina, heart issues and severe asthma.

Both Davidson and Canaan agreed having someone like Jackson who aspire to join them in the ranks gives them hope for the legacy their careers will leave behind.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

“There was no ulterior motive. It was just ‘Hey, I genuinely like you guys.’ It makes you feel good,” Davidson said. “It just reminds you you’re doing this for the right choices.”

While the Gardner Police Department is not facilitating any tours during the pandemic, the department made an exception for Jackson, as he is one of their own now. He will be visiting his new office this Friday.