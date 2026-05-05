GARDNER, Kan. — Nearly 200 residents from Gardner, Johnson, Miami and Franklin counties gathered Monday to voice opposition to a proposed data center development near their homes — before the Gardner City Council has had a chance to act on it.

Gardner residents fill city council meeting opposing data center, urging leaders to listen

The opposition has grown since Beale Infrastructure submitted an application for a data center development in the area, the city confirmed with KSHB 41 News last week.

Jake Sitler, who lives less than a half mile from the proposed site, said the community is determined to make its position clear.

"We want our voices heard, so we're coming out in force to make sure that they understand that we don't want this here," Sitler said.

Al Miller/KSHB Jake Sitler

Kyle Eisenbarger, who lives in a neighborhood next to the proposed site, said he believes the community has a real chance to influence the outcome — but it will take unity.

"I think we do have a true shot, I think we're all gonna have to come together," Eisenbarger said.

Al Miller/KSHB Kyle Eisenbarger

According to Beale Infrastructure's website, there's a landing page for the proposed data center development.

"The project is expected to become one of Johnson Countyʼs most significant private investments, strengthening the local tax base while placing relatively limited demand on public services," the website states.

Residents raised concerns about the location, its impact on students and the environment. One resident called for an independent review of the environment, rather than accepting a site study from the private developer.

Al Miller/KSHB Gardner City Council meeting May 5, 2026

"I would like to propose to the city to request an independent environmental impact evaluation," he said.

Another resident pushed back on the idea that the land is available for industrial use.

"My ranch is not empty land; it's not for industry. It's our livelihood," she said.

Others argued the project could simply be built elsewhere.

"This data center can be put some place else, I cannot pickup my home, these people cannot pick their homes and move them someplace else," another woman told the council.

Al Miller/KSHB Kansas State Sen. Doug Shane (R-Louisburg)

The opposition even drew the attention of State Sen. Doug Shane, a Republican from Louisburg, who attended the meeting to show his support.

When KSHB 41 asked Shane whether he planned to speak at the meeting, he confirmed he would.

"My message is to listen to your constituents, they're making their voices heard, it's fairly unanimous," Shane said.

Al Miller/KSHB Neighbors in Gardner are getting ahead of the game pushing back against a possible data center development.

During Shane’s opportunity to speak, he told the council to save themselves unnecessary work and listen to their constituents. His office has received calls and emails from concerned residents about an issue he cannot control.

Al Miller/KSHB

“Tonight, our constituents are wearing their hearts on their sleeves,” Shane said. “…I am confident you will find better opportunities.”

A spokesperson for Beale Infrastructure submitted a statement to KSHB 41 regarding Monday night’s city council meeting.

"Beale Infrastructure continues to listen to feedback from the community and city leaders about our proposed project in Gardner," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We look forward to engaging directly with residents at our public meetings this month."

For Sitler and the rest of their neighbors, the message to decision-makers is simple.

Al Miller/KSHB Gardner City Council Meeting, May 4, 2026

"I would hope that anybody hearing the voices of everyone in the community would respond to that, and honestly if they don't shame on them," Sitler added.

Beale Infrastructure will hold one in-person informational session on Wednesday, May 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wheatridge Middle School in Gardner.

An additional virtual meeting will be held on Friday, May 15, at 10:00 am.

There is also a City Planning Commission meeting on May 26 where the data center application will be reviewed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

