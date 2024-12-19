Gardner schools ban controversial book, sparking debate over LGBTQ+ inclusion and age-appropriate content

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia

The Gardner Edgerton School District recently banned a book that's left members of the LGBTQ+ community upset.

Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart touches on the struggles of a transgender girl and a boy with bipolar disorder, but the school board decided its topics aren't appropriate for the age range it's targeted toward.

Gardner mom, Carrie Schmidt, spoke out against the book at a recent board meeting.

“You need to stop providing content about sex and sexuality in our schools,” said Schmidt.

She had a problem with the mention of hormone blockers. The NIH says puberty blockers are used to treat early puberty, endometriosis, and most recently as gender affirming care.

Olivia Acree Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart

Dr. Cammie McIver is the president of Gardner Kansas Pride and a mom with two middle schoolers in the district. She disagrees with Schimdt.

“When you remove books that expose kids to people being different than them, that does put a target on their back,” said McIver. “You're saying to not just trans kids, but any kid that might need a puberty blocker at some point in their life, that, hey, that's not okay.”

Lily and Dunkin was available for check out in Gardner middle and high schools.

It's listed for ages 10 and up.

“Personally, I don't know how mentioning hormone blockers 28 times, hormone therapy twice, and female hormones once and estrogen once is a subtle message for the 10 to 14-year-olds who are allowed to read this content,” said Schmidt.

The school district's book review committee voted to keep the book, but the board of education voted four to two to ban it.

Olivia Acree Dr. Cammie McIver

“I think that damages mental health more than you're helping somebody that's probably not even going to pick up the book and read it,” said McIver.

Gardner Edgerton has pulled at least 25 books since 2023.

The Johnson County Library has three copies of Lily and Dunkin and 25 hold requests.

McIver calls book bans a slippery slope but has a message for students.

“Removing a book doesn't remove all the support that you have as a, as a kid,” said McIver. “I think it's important to remember that.”

McIver wants students to know that Gardner Kansas Pride is a safe place and resource for the local LGBTQ+ community.