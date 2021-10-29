Garmin buys 193 acres in Olathe to grow facilities

Garmin — a technology company originally founded in Lenexa, Kansas, in 1989 but currently headquartered in Olathe, Kansas — recently bought 193 acres of land to expand on.

This purchase places the expansion in close proximity to headquarters, just on the other side of the highway.

The land is located in the northwest corner of 151st Street, Interstate 35 and Highway 169, including a large section of land where the Great Mall of the Great Plains once stood, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The mall shut its doors in 2015. Other development plans for the land have been proposed, but nothing has been successful thus far.

Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble said it will now help the company expand.

“This land acquisition gives us the ability to grow our facilities and workforce in the City of Olathe, and the State of Kansas, for decades to come," Pemble said in a statement.