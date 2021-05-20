Garmin launches children's book that aims to inspire a generation of adventure-seekers

OLATHE, Kan — Garmin, an American fitness technology company headquartered in Olathe, launched a children’s book on Thursday.

The authors of the book said it's 32 pages written with intention to inspire the next generation of explorers.

“Adam and I had the vision for this book in being something that parents and children can sit down and enjoy together,” author Rebecca Sommers said. “So we knew we wanted it to have that element of, ‘it sounds good when it’s read aloud,' so it was enjoyable to write with that in mind.”

The new book, Women of Adventure: Being Brave in a Big World, showcases the great triumphs of six brave women around the world.

Garmin associates said they searched worldwide for women who live the Garmin way. All of them lead active lives despite their individual obstacles and make a difference in the world either through representation or charity work.

“It’s all about the women and all the inspiration to go out and do these crazy cool things,” illustrator Adam Bowlin said.

Bowlin said it was important for him to capture the essence of who they are.

“We wanted to accurately portray them as they were kids, as they are now, and throughout their whole entire stories. So that’s the goal, to accurately portray them but also make it interesting for kids to look through.

Both Sommers and Bowlin hope their passion project will inspire the next generation of adventure-seekers.

“We also included in this book an explorer page that invites kids to learn about a topic such as maps and wayfinding, or exploring the five senses. All of those deal with part of each woman’s story,” Sommers said.

Bowlin said it's the STEM aspect that the team wanted and was able to intertwine into the book. Garmin said all proceeds from the book will go towards supporting the charities and foundations of the women’s choosing.

To read more about the six women illustrated in the book, people can find more information here.