Garmin won’t hold Kansas City Air Show in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garmin, the host behind the long-running Kansas City Air Show, announced Monday the show will not return for 2024.

“Thanks for all of your support, and we look forward to bringing more thrilling and awe-inspiring aviation performances to the Kansas City area in the future,” event organizers posted on Facebook.

This year’s Garmin KC Air Show spanned an entire weekend in mid-August at the New Century Air Center in Gardner, Kansas.

Performances this year included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor demonstration team and the F-35B Lightning II from the Marine Corps.

In Monday’s post, organizers said the decision not to hold an air show next year wasn’t a “goodbye” but an “until next time.”

“We’ve had a blast celebrating the best of aviation with you. However, we are taking a break,” Monday’s announcement read. “There will not be a Garmin KC Air Show in 2024.”

