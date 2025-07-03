LIBERTY, Mo. — A lot of people around Liberty may know the building, but do you know the history that dates back well over a century at Garrison school Cultural Center?

Garrison School showcasing African-American history in Liberty

You will now find a plaque on the grounds that says Garrison school was established in 1877 as one of seven schools serving African-American youth in Clay County.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Garrison School Cultural Center

The building on the site now dates back to 1911. I talked to Shelton Ponder who says he was a student here when schools were still segregated and that his grandmother graduated from the school in 1911.

Now he is on the board of Clay County African-American Legacy, which has its offices in the building and where you will find multiple local historical exhibits, art, and more.

Ponder talked about why everyone in Liberty and beyond Liberty should know the history of the building and Garrison School Cultural Center.

“Because it’s a significant part of history and of Liberty. This is a showpiece here to let people see, comprehend, and to tell others about what actually exists here. History is the one thing we can’t erase. Once it’s done and somebody remembers it, that is history. This place has survived many things. A tornado has come through, many different entities have been housed in this building, but now with Clay County African American Legacy and Garrison School Cultural Center being the parenting entities, it is open to the public. When it comes to education, this school was the foundation for many of us regardless of what professions we went to seek. What treasure we went and did find, we had the greatest treasure of having come from Garrison School.”

If you would like to go see the Garrison School Cultural Center, you could even pick up a copy of a self-guided tour. It is open the first Saturday every month from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. including this Saturday. Ponder says he often gives tours as well to people who reach out and he said they are hoping to expand their open hours in the fall.