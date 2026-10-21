Garth Brooks announces 3rd show in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two shows in Kansas City weren’t enough for Garth Brooks.

The country music legend has added a Saturday matinee to his “Blame It All on My Roots” tour lineup next month. The T-Mobile Center said the addition was made “due to demand.”

Brooks will perform in the evening on Nov. 6 and 7 and in the afternoon on Nov. 7.

The “Blame It All on My Roots” tour is about sharing Brooks’ greatest hits at the venues where he made history, according to his website. Brooks said he has seen people of “all ages, all kinds” thus far on the road.

The matinee show now brings his total to 19 shows in 19 years in the T-Mobile Center; Brooks helped open the building, previously named the Sprint Center, in 2007 with nine sold-out shows.

Tickets to the matinee show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets for the evening shows on Nov. 6 and 7 are already for sale here.

Prices are estimated to run $155 ($140 ticket price, $5 facility fee and a $10 service charge) with tax, per the singer’s website.

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