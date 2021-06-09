KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Garth Brooks will return to Kansas City for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 7, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He joined the 41 Action News Morning Show on Wednesday morning to discuss the show and his excitement to return to Kansas City.

"As you can imagine this pandemic has taken a lot of things away and Kansas City was one of them," Brooks said Wednesday in an interview with Anchor Taylor Hemness. "I was just hoping and praying, of all the stops on the tour we didn't lose it, and now it's finally here. We could not be more excited."

WATCH: Garth Brooks eager for concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

As live music makes its return, Brooks, who has sold out more than a dozen shows at the T-Mobile Center downtown, will make his first concert appearance at Arrowhead.

"I think it's a childhood dream," Brooks said. "Everybody is connected to Arrowhead Stadium. You watched it and it's where fun things happen. Kansas City is like the party of the Midwest and it's always been a place for us that whenever it's on the schedule everybody kind of looks at each other and goes, 'This is a guaranteed good time right here.' It's pretty cool that, in a business that seems to keep running, this is one of the places you run to."

Brooks sold out nine shows at the newly opened Sprint Center in 2007 and sold out several more show there in 2017. The Sprint Center has since been renamed the T-Mobile Center.

He promised to play his beloved and familiar hits from his decades-long music catalog at the concert in August.

"Before you ever do this as an artist, you're a fan," Brooks said. "I go to concerts all the time, and the thing that will make me upset more than anything is when a guy drops a whole new album on me when I came to hear the old stuff.

"So, we've got the old stuff in there and they'll let you play some new stuff. But my thing is, if you think you've forgotten it or you think they might want a song, play it. Be there way too late. They can leave if they want, but me, I'll be having the best time in the building."

Brooks said he and his band usually plan out a set list, but it's more like a guide. The fans in the arena or stadium dictate the flow of the show as much as anything, not unlike a river.

"Yeah, we've got a set list; yeah, we've got a plan," Brooks said. "But I'm telling you, in the first 20 seconds of every show, that plan goes out the window and you find yourself kind of fighting for your life in how they have shown up this night or this day, and you kind of take the ride with them.

"So, it's fun being an entertainer but at the same time, at a Garth show, the entertainer is the one being entertained by the people that come see him. It's like nobody is in charge but everybody is in charge at the same time."