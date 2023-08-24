Garth Brooks, global sports stars to make ‘major announcement’ next week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t ask us how we know, but Garth Brooks is set to make a “major announcement” next week in Kansas City.

Brooks is set to make the announcement in a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Kauffman Stadium.

A press release says that “stars from across the world of sports will also be in attendance.”

Brooks and Kansas City have been friends for a long time. The country-music legend performed in Kansas City in 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

More famously, Brooks was among the acts who helped open up the now T-Mobile Center, headlining nine consecutive sold-out shows in November 2007.

