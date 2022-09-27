Gary Lezak honored as Silver Circle Inductee

KANSAS CITY, MO. — For decades, he has been the most prominent meteorologist in Kansas City, guiding countless families through all types of weather events, with an unwavering goal of keeping them safe. In October, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak will be honored as a 2022 Silver Circle inductee with the National Academy of Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Mid-America Chapter, weeks before he retires on December 1. The Silver Circle honor recognizes individuals who have served in the broadcast industry for 25-plus years while making significant contributions in the communities they serve.

“Kansas City, you welcomed me to this town 30 years ago, and it has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak. “To receive this incredible recognition weeks before my retirement is a tremendous honor,” added Lezak.

In 1999, Gary became chief meteorologist at KSHB 41. He established himself and his weather team as the most accurate in Kansas City, winning over a dozen WeatherRate awards for being most accurate. Gary has been on the air for some of the biggest weather events in Kansas City history, including two major tornadoes on May 4, 2003, and May 28, 2019. In 2021, Gary marked the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Joplin tornado by traveling to the city to tell stories about the lessons learned that will make people’s lives safer across the Midwest.

“Gary’s impact on this region is unmatched,” said KSHB/KMCI vice president and general manager Kathleen Choal. “His dedication to telling a weather story in his own unique way, while serving our community through hundreds of projects, fundraisers and over a thousand school visits speaks to his dedication of serving the people of Kansas City at the highest level. We are incredibly proud of Gary for receiving this high honor from the NATAS, Mid-America Chapter.”

An animal lover, Gary has given time and support to the causes he is most passionate about. Gary has been the emcee of the Wayside Waifs Fur Ball for 18 years and helped the organization raise more than $25 million over nearly two decades. Additionally, Gary has hosted 20 pet telethons raising over $2 million. He’s also hosted the Dog-N-Jog benefitting the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City for 25 years. Viewers love when Gary shares his airtime with his well-known dogs over the years, including his two current 4-legged companions Sunny and Rainbow.

“For decades, Gary has been a leader for our team, along with being an incredible ambassador for this region,” said KSHB/KMCI news director, Matthew Waggoner. “Gary has made it his mission to keep families safe and prepared, while always giving back. This Silver Circle nomination speaks to his dedication and passion to serve our audience,” added Waggoner.

Gary will receive the Silver Circle award at the NATAS Mid-America ceremony in St. Louis in late October.