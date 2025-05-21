KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For nearly eight decades, Gates BBQ has been a beloved fixture in the barbecue scene in Kansas City and beyond.

KSHB reporter La'Nita Brooks sat down with Ollie Gates, the owner, to find out how this iconic barbecue joint has thrived over the years and how it plans to attract new customers in the modern dining landscape.

As soon as you step inside any Gates location, you’re greeted with a warm smile and the enthusiastic "Hi, may I help you?"

Gates BBQ: A Kansas City treasure celebrating nearly 80 years of flavor and resilience

Their friendly customer service and tasty food have been around since 1946. Their location at 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard is a replica of the original restaurant.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 The original Gates BBQ, 19th and Vine streets, Kansas City, Missouri

Now, five locations later and you can’t talk about Kansas City barbecue without mentioning Gates.

“The BBQ industry changed a whole lot," Gates said. "We’re sitting here interviewing in an air-conditioned place. That wasn’t the case in 1946.”

That's not the only thing that's changed in the last 80 years.

Gates BBQ survived the Great Recession, the Civil Rights Movement, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these challenges, one in particular stands out for Gates.

Chris Morrison Ollie Gates, owner of Gates BBQ

"To be honest with you, I think one of the biggest challenges we’ve overcome in Kansas City is being segregated and not being accepted by all," he said.

Now, even as a local favorite, the effects of inflation are being felt.

“The prices going crazy like they are and help going crazy, everything going up, up, up and we’re trying to keep up,” he said.

But just like they’ve adapted in the past, Gates is confident they’ll manage this challenge, too.

"We’ll adjust," said Gates. "People may reject some changes at first, but they’ll grow to understand it."

What has allowed Gates BBQ to stand the test of time is their unwavering commitment to authenticity with products their customers love.

As they look to attract new customers, they plan to stick to the basics.

Chris Morrison Gates BBQ

“It’s gratifying to know that someone thinks enough of you to put you in some kind of position," said Gates. "I appreciate having someone think that much of us to do that and for Kansas City to think that we are in the top is great. It's what we strive for and we hope to continue."

Gates BBQ, with its rich history, community support, and a dedication to quality makes it likely to remain a cherished destination for barbecue lovers for years to come.

