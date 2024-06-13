Gator caper at Northland middle school under investigation, owner suspects theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent disappearance of a tiny alligator was not an escape, it was a crime, the gator's owner claims.

Eric Smith, owner of Thorni Ridge Exotics in Smithton, Missouri, said it would have been impossible for the 14-inch alligator to escape its cage.

The alligator vanished during a petting zoo event May 23 at Lakeview Middle School in the Northland.

He filed a police report with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department after noticing the gator's disappearance.

Smith told KSHB 41 News the inside of the gator's cage is lined with aluminum to prevent him from climbing up the side of the cage to escape.

His company has operated at thousands of events with a variety of animal species, and until last month, no animals had been lost or stolen.

"There had to have been assistance from someone," Smith said.

In addition, the alligator, like all his animals, was hand-raised, calm and not a danger to those who attend the company's events.

"The sad thing about it is we will have to be more restrictive," Smith said.

Smith's business sits on over 50 acres of land and is home to 45 species of animals.

The tiny alligator reappeared at the back door of the school 11 days after its theft with electric tape still around its mouth, Smith said.

He said the tape on its mouth looked different from the tape that was on its mouth when it was taken.

He said alligators can sense water and if the gator had gotten into a pond or another body of water, the tape would have been removed.

Smith also said the alligator appeared to have been eating well and was in good condition.

The alligator is being kept and cared for by KC Pet Project, the city agency that grants permits for petting zoos, groomers and other animal activities.

An investigation is underway and Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project's spokesperson, said they hope to finish their work soon.

No citations have been issued.

—