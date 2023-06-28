Gatorland Fireworks in Belton excited for big boom in sales ahead of Fourth of July

BELTON, Mo. — Fireworks stands across the Kansas City area are in gearing up for the Fourth of July boom in sales.

For many, it's the only time they can sell in the entire year.

"It's a good business to be in, but it's not easy," said Clifton Reagan Sr., one half of the brother duo in charge of Gatorland Fireworks outside the New Hope Christian Church in Belton.

We've all seen them, the multitude of fireworks stands popping up alongside roadsides and parking lots all over this time of year.

What's not so easy to see is the prep work it takes to open them.

The brothers at Gatorland say they make their orders a year in advance to be ready for the sales brought in by the Fourth of July.

There's also a multitude of inspections, and lots of paperwork.

"It's not for the weary. It takes a lot of hard work," said Clifford Reagan III, the other half of Gatorland Fireworks.

It's work worth doing to the brothers. They started their own stand three years ago, but their passion for fireworks started long ago.

"Ever since we were kids," Clifton said.

"When we grew up with our father," Clifford said. "This was a big celebration. We enjoy it. So we try to give back to the families."

Fireworks stands have only become more expensive since they were kids, but they take pride in keeping things affordable.

They throw in little extras, and they make sure to stock their stand only with things they themselves would enjoy in an effort to make sure everyone get the best bang for their buck.

"That's all we do. We work hard to give back to the community," Clifford said.

They say that's what it takes to run any fireworks stand.

—