GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium provides inclusive ASL tours for deaf Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The roar of 76,416 Chiefs fans fills GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on game day, creating an electric atmosphere that defines the Kansas City experience.

But for members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, that energy often goes unheard.

During September's Deaf Awareness Month, Arrowhead opened its doors for two American Sign Language-interpreted tours, providing an inclusive experience for deaf Chiefs fans who typically face barriers when attending events.

Dalinda Wright, a deaf Chiefs fan, explained the challenges the community regularly encounters.

"Often when deaf individuals want to go to any event, or tour, or activity, we have to advocate and ask for accommodations," Wright said.

The special tours represented a significant departure from the norm, creating an emotional response from participants like Robin Monroe, another deaf Chiefs fan.

"It's, I'm speechless honestly," Monroe said. "It's so beautiful."

Jayne Martin, vice president of fan experience for the Chiefs, emphasized the organization's commitment to accessibility.

"Inclusivity is super important in everything that we do, especially here at GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium," Martin said. "We want it to be a place that is barrier-free. We never want anyone to not be able to attend because they think they're not able to."

The tours provided access to areas typically reserved for players and staff, including the locker room.

"I actually got to come into the room and I got to imagine what it's like when coach Reid comes in and yells, 'How about those Chiefs,'" Wright said. "I just feel it now, I can see it because I got to go in the locker room and experience that myself."

According to the National Deaf Center, approximately 11 million people in the United States are deaf, representing about 3.6% of the population.

For this community, the Chiefs' initiative carries significance beyond a simple stadium tour.

"It might seem irrelevant to the Kansas City Chiefs' team or to the community as a whole, but to the deaf community it's so amazing," Wright said. "It's more than you could ever know."

The experience allowed participants to connect with the stadium through senses beyond hearing, touching the field, and feeling the vibrations that make Arrowhead Stadium legendary.

