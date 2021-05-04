Watch
General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant to remain idle through week of July 5

Semiconductor shortage forces closure
Posted at 9:44 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 22:44:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semiconductor shortage will keep General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant workers idle through the week of July 5.

The Kansas City, Kansas, plant has been down since Feb. 8, according to a news release from the automaker.

The company's news release also stated that GM "continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including full-size trucks and SUV's for our customers."

Four other GM plants, including CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario, have been idled by the semiconductior shortage.

The CAMI Assembly also has been down since Feb. 8 and will remain down through at least the week of June 28, according to the release.

Among the reasons for the shortage are a strong market for electronics, and the shortage could last for months.

GM's Fairfax Assembly Plant employs more than 2,000 workers and builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4 crossover.

The plant's union is UAW Local 31.

