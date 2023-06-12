George Toma enters North American Slavic Hall of Fame

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Legendary groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs George Toma entered his seventh hall of fame Friday.

During a ceremony at the Sugar Creek Slavic Festival, organizers inducted Toma into the North American Slavic Hall of Fame. Toma, 94, says he is part Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Slovakian. He said his Slavic roots taught him the work ethic which led to his success.

“They were hard workers and taught us the work ethic,” Toma said.

Toma began his groundskeeping career in Kansas City with the Athletics baseball team in 1957. He worked for the Royals and Chiefs when the franchises began in Kansas City. His knowledge of grass turf earned Toma the nicknames “God of Sod” and “Sodfather.” He’s shared the expertise as a member of the grounds crew for all 57 Super Bowls, but said Super Bowl LVII in 2023 was his last.

“He’s been in a lot of sports halls of fame, but this is really neat because it’s celebrating our ethnic, eastern European heritage,” Toma’s son, Chip Toma said.

Chip flew to Kansas City from Florida to be at the induction ceremony. Like his father, Chip spent his career in groundskeeping.

Other members of Toma’s grounds crew from Municipal Stadium are also attending the event.

“It was an honor to be here today because he has entered so many halls of fame and I have never seen him receive one,” explained Nelson Thomas, who worked with Toma from 1969 to 1972.

Melvin Duncan worked under Toma for 14 years at both Municipal and Kauffman stadiums.

“George always gave us credit,” Duncan remembered. “George said, ’It’s not about me, it’s the guys who did the work.’ But he gave us the tools to do the work.”

The North American Slavic Hall of Fame is an initiative of the Sugar Creek Slavic Festival to recognize leaders in art, science, sport, business and more.