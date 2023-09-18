Getting to KCI: Kansas City planning agencies want public input on transit to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public has until Friday to offer input on what future transportation options might be available to and from the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and the Mid-America Regional Council are partnering on a virtual feedback session to gauge what Kansas Citians need and want from transportation to the airport.

The $200,000 study was first announced in early February and came on the heels of the opening of the new KCI and in anticipation of the city's role hosting several marquee events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This plan is examining improvements to existing transit services or potential new service options to better allow KCI travelers and employees to access key activity centers throughout the Kansas City region,” according to the first page of the presentation.

The only existing public transit route to KCI is operated by a normal city bus and takes 60 minutes to get between downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and KCI.

The service, while free, is not optimized for air travel, lacking places for passenger luggage.

That bus service is also problematic for employees due to its lack of frequency, differences in the bus schedule compared to work schedules and limited access to groups of employees.

Proposals being studied include enhanced local bus service, which would primarily benefit airport employees.

Another option would be an employee-focused express bus, that would connect existing transportation hubs to an express bus that would provide a more direct route between the East Village Transit center downtown and KCI.

A third option is described as a resident/visitor-focused express bus that would provide point-to-point bus service from key locations across the community direct to the airport. For example, an express bus would go directly from Lenexa City Center to KCI.

Participants have until Friday to voice their view about the future of transportation to the airport.

Plan details and more information is available online. An action report could be delivered by mid-November 2023.

