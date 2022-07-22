Watch Now
'Ghost gun' recovered at home where man accused of killing North Kansas City officer lived

Joshua Rocha
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jul 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A ghost gun was among the things investigators recovered at the home where Joshua Rocha, who is accused of killing a North Kansas City officer, lived.

A search warrant filed in the Clay County Circuit Court detailed the events that led investigators to the discovery.

After Rocha allegedly shot and killed officer Danny Vasquez, police began surveilling a home in the 5100 block of north Euclid Avenue.

Investigators knocked on the door and made contact with a woman.

She identified herself as Rocha's mother and told investigators that they rented a room at the home.

According to Rocha's mother, he arrived back at the home at around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and described him as "distraught."

This was about 19 minutes after Rocha allegedly shot and killed Vasquez. Authorities said on Tuesday that the shooting happened at around 10:41 a.m.

When he arrived at the home, Rocha's mother recalled him saying that he "really f****d up and shot a police officer."

Rocha also allegedly told her that he made an automatic rifle.

His mother later told investigators that he made guns at the home and that he owned a 3D printer.

She also said there was another ghost gun inside of the room they rented.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched the home.

There, they recovered a ghost gun, a 3D printer, gun parts and ammunition, among other things.

Rocha told detectives he shot and killed Vasquez because he didn't want to go to jail.

