'Gift of life': Organ transplant recipient, surgeon talk importance of organ donors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While National Donate Life Month has concluded, the fight for tens of thousands of Americans who are waiting for organ transplants continues.

Chris Paxton is a kidney transplant recipient who likes to celebrate life.

He was diagnosed with Alport syndrome at a young age. It's a genetic disease that impacts the kidneys.

"I started training for dialysis the day after my 21st birthday," Paxton said.

His doctors at St. Luke's in Kansas City said if he didn't take action, he could die within six months.

"Obviously, nobody wants to hear that kind of news," he said. "Very emotional time for myself and my family."

So, his family stepped up. His dad was a match and donated his kidney.

Many Americans are not as fortunate.

"We don't have enough organs for everyone who needs one," said Dr. Matthew Wilkinson, a transplant surgeon at St. Luke's. "There's over 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ."

Chris is living proof of what donors can offer. Almost 30 years later, he's living life with his family and a lasting community.

In the Transplant Games of America, Chris competes nationwide with donors and fellow recipients, bringing home medals and memories and creating awareness.

“Never rule yourself out of being an organ donor," Dr. Wilkinson said. "Some people say, ‘Well, because I have this condition or that condition, I may not be able to donate an organ.’ Well, that may be true for some organs, but it doesn’t mean that other organs or tissue may not be useful to somebody else.”

Paxton calls his transplanted kidney a "gift of life."

"None of these memories or experiences would have been possible without a donor who stepped up and made that decision," Paxton said.

Dr. Wilkinson said one of the most common ways to sign up to be an organ donor is at a DMV.

For Missouri residents, you can register online here, and Kansas residents can register here.

