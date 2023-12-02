Gingerbread houses raise money to build real houses in eastern Jackson County

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Beginning tonight, Dec. 1, people can see and vote for their favorite gingerbread houses in a fundraiser for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.

Members of the community built the houses for the annual Gingerbread Home for the Holidays fundraiser. The goal is to raise $15,000 so this chapter of the nonprofit can build real houses for families in eastern Jackson County. The organization also remodels and stabilizes existing homes.

“It’s been a really cool way that kids and families can connect because we can’t get them out there with saws and hammers and things like that. But they can help donate money that does build that construction here in our area,” said Angie Judy, the fundraising committee’s chair.

New this year, Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity hosted a workshop where more than 100 people built homes for the event.

“I’m almost in tears, I’m just mind blown,” Judy said of the community response.

The houses will be on display at 101 West Lexington Avenue in Independence, Missouri, tonight through January 5, 2024. Each home as a QR code on display next to it. People vote for their favorite house by donating money under that house’s QR code.

One home which might steal the show is a home Judy and her son built. Half the home has a Taylor Swift theme, the other half has a Travis Kelce theme. The two stars are dating. Judy hopes the house gets their attention.