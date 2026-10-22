Girls flag football state championship resumes for Kansas City-area teams after Wichita tragedy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Girls flag football returned Wednesday night, as four Kansas City-area high schools returned to the gridiron in the inaugural Kansas flag football state championship.

Ryan Flag Football State Championship 10pm

The games came days after they were suspended following a tragedy in Wichita on Saturday. For many families, Wednesday marked the first time the teams had come together since the weekend.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB St. James Academy wins Kansas State Flag Football Championship

"I just really hope that this evening is about the girls celebrating their season, but also unifying them, but this is the first time since Saturday they have all been together," Shawnee Mission West parent and alumnus Stephanie King said.

All eyes were on the field as the teams competed for a place in state history. For the players and their families, the night was about more than the score — it was a chance to celebrate how far these athletes have come.

"To actually see her get to fall in love with a sport that she's cheered for years is amazing," King said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Stephanie King

In the third-place game, Shawnee Mission South pulled away to beat Shawnee Mission West 33-6.

Through it all, community support has grown, and fans turned out with energy.

But for many parents, the bigger story is the new routes these athletes are charting for their futures.

"Such a great eye-opening experience. For her, she told me it can lead to scholarships and got her thinking and the ball rolling," Shawnee Mission West parent Kizzie Daniel said.

For the state title, two Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas schools faced off — St. Thomas Aquinas and St. James Academy.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kizzie Daniel

St. James struck first early, with momentum in its favor. An early drive led to a turnover that sent the high-paced St. James offense the other way. In the second quarter, Aquinas answered back.

In the end, St. James Academy claimed the inaugural state title, beating St. Thomas Aquinas 26-7.

For the coaches and players, the spirit on display Wednesday night was about one thing — rounding off a historic year, no matter who took home the crown.

"We obviously dealt with some tragedy last Saturday, and the girls decided they wanted to dedicate their last three days. We want the families of Nicole Nicholas and everyone. You're in our thoughts and prayers," St. James Academy flag football head coach Matt Hightower said.

Out here, football brought an entire region together.

"It's just indescribable getting to watch her play football," King said.

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