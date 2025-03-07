GIVE A BOOK | Students pick out new free books at KCK elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — More than 200 students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, are still smiling after Thursday’s Book Fair at their school.

Each student chose five new books to take home, read, and enjoy. The new books will also give the students a better chance of being successful in school and in life.

The If You Give A Child A Book campaign is designed to help students in low-income households. Lindbergh Elementary was selected because it is a Title 1 school, meaning the majority of students are from homes where the average income is below federal poverty guidelines.

Statistics show that students in low-income households often struggle with literacy and reading. The If You Give A Child A Book campaign works to reverse that trend. Research shows that when students own and read books at home, it improves their literacy and increases their academic success in school.

Last August, in partnership with our Scripps Howard Fund, the non-profit art of our parent company, KSHB 41invited viewers and staff to donate money to purchase the new books for students in need right here in the Kansas City area. The new books were purchased at a discounted rate offered by Scholastic Books –the third partner in the campaign.

KSHB 41 helps distribute free books at KCK elementary school

