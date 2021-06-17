Give Black Week highlights organizations, like WeCodeKC, that lift up Black community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Give Black KC week is about to wrap up. It's a fundraising effort for a coalition of organizations which help the Black community in a variety of ways.

WeCodeKC , one of the eight organizations, helps kids in the urban core learn how to code and strengthen their technology skills by building websites and apps.

They serve kids ages 7 to 17 with the goal of creating a pipeline to career success.

"We're hoping to utilize those funds to help us build infrastructure, help us hire some team members so we can get staffed up and also provide a stipend for some of our kids," Tammy Buckner, co-founder, said.

WeCodeKC started up in 2018 and opened up a center at 5008 Prospect in 2019, where they held classes and workshops on Saturdays.

COVID-19 forced them to go virtual for the past year, but Buckner said they're looking forward to starting back in person later on this summer.

Many of the kids who come to their programming do not receive STEM or technology courses at their schools.

"Until they see it, have exposure to it, and know that they can be a part of something like this, see people who look like them, they don't know this is a career path that can change their lives," Buckner said.

Give Black KC concludes this weekend with Juneteenth celebrations.

The groups are already more than halfway through their goal of $80,000.

