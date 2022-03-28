Giving Hope and Help accepting scholarship applications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in Kansas and Missouri can now apply for several college scholarships available through the local nonprofit Giving Hope and Help.

Since 2015, the nonprofit has handed out 79 scholarships. Recipients must live in Kansas or Missouri. High school seniors must have a 2.5 GPA to qualify. Single parents who have finished high school, but have not yet attended college are also eligible to apply.

The nonprofit gives priority to applicants from low-income or underserved backgrounds.

“They are striving for greatness,” said Jessica McClellan, Giving Hope and Help’s founder and president. “Many of them have achieved against all odds. We have served students who have lived through domestic violence, gun violence, alcoholism, all types of things. They have persevered.”

Most of the scholarships come with bedding and toiletries for students to use in their dorm room or apartment. Some scholarships include laptops.

Giving Hope and Help will be able to award one full-ride scholarship to Metropolitan Community College. Other scholarships vary in gift amount.

To apply for a scholarship, visit Giving Hope and Help’s website. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022.

Giving Hope and Help won the 2021 KC People’s Choice Award for best community organization for its work awarding scholarships and providing feminine hygiene products to women in need.