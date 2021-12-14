Giving Hope and Help collects $31,000 in feminine hygiene products

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City-area nonprofit collected $31,000 worth of feminine hygiene products during a donation drive on Saturday.

Giving Hope and Help was able to donate those goods to domestic violence shelters and other women’s organizations.

Giving Hope and Help founder Jessica McClellan said the items — like underwear, wipes, tampons and pads — provide dignity to women in need.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw attended the event.

“Period poverty is a silent struggle for women in need and I am proud to partner with Giving Hope and Help to address this critical issue,” Parks-Shaw said in a statement.

Even with Saturday’s great turnout, Giving Hope and Help is still $5,000 shy of its Giving Tuesday/year-end fundraising goal.

People can donate financially on the nonprofit’s website or arrange to drop off supplies by calling 816-607-1813.

The organizations that benefit from Saturday’s drive include Hope House, Hope Haven, Newhouse Shelter, Rose Brooks Center, Synergy Services, Friends of Yates, Sisters In Christ and Jewish Family Services.

Aside from addressing period poverty, Giving Hope and Help also provides college scholarships to area students.

Its founder was involved in a car crash earlier in 2021, totaling the car she used to serve the nonprofit. McClellan has not been able to replace the vehicle and is asking the community for support.