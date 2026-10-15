KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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Giving Hope & Help Inc. is a nonprofit organization and its mission is to support domestic violence survivors, empower college bound and nontraditional students, inspire cancer patients and work to provide essential resources to end period poverty.

I sat down with the founder and president, Jessica McClellan, about an upcoming event this weekend.

On Saturday, the organization is hosting its 14th annual Feminine Hygiene Period Products Drive and Fundraiser.

Giving Hope & Help Inc. to host feminine hygiene product drive Saturday

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center, located at 2900 Wayne Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

There will be two sessions children and teenagers can take part in: 'GH&H Menstrual Education' session from 1 to 2 p.m. for girls ages 8 and up. The other session is for middle and high school students, boys and girls, called 'Building Healthy Relationships' led by the BBBG Project.

Students can attend one or both sessions, but they will need to register online.

It will benefit local benefit domestic violence shelter survivors, women, girls and menstruators locally and across the globe.

Here is a list of products the organization is looking for to fill that need.:



Pads, sanitary napkins

Reusable pads

Bladder pads

Unscented feminine wash

Menstrual cups

Period underwear

Women's and children's underwear

Black hair care products

Individually wrapped feminine wipes

For more information on Giving Hope & Help Inc., click here.

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