Giving Machines at Union Station to benefit 7 KC-area, 2 global charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘Tis the season for giving back to Kansas City charities!

For the third year in a row, Giving Machines is back at Union Station. With these machines, you can donate to seven local and two global charities.

Located inside, the machines are designed like cash-free vending machines. You swipe your card, and instead of snacks, the machine will offer gifts to any of the nine charities.

Gifts range from meals to winter clothing, medical equipment and more.

Lori Garcia with Giving Machines said there's a variety of options from $3 to $150, and 100% of donations go to gifts specific to each charity.

The KC-area charities include:



Foster Adopt Connect

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care

Restart

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

Science City

Westside Community Action Network

Giving Machines is facilitated by Light the World and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Union Station machines will be unwrapped Monday night.

Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and Donna Kelce, mom of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will host the unwrapping ceremony.

