Giving Machines debut in Kansas City on Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Giving Tuesday, a new donation option will be available to those in Kansas City who want to support local charities.

The Giving Machines are in 10 U.S. locations this year, with Kansas City participating for the first time.

Designed like a vending machine with cash-free payments, instead of dispensing snacks, the machines offer gifts to local and global charities. They range in dollar size from $5 to $300, with 100% of donations going towards charity-specific gifts chosen by donors.

The Giving Machines are an effort put on by Light the World, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The church covers all administrative fees.

Local charities in Kansas City participating this year include Hope House, the Don Bosco Centers, Operation Breakthrough and Hope Faith Ministries. The global charities are Church World Service and UNHCR.

Gifts range from meals and transportation to dental work and therapy services. The machines will officially be unwrapped on Giving Tuesday and will be open until Jan. 2, 2022.