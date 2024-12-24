Giving spirit in full swing on Christmas Eve across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All across the Kansas City area, hundreds of volunteers are turned out to spread Christmas Eve cheer to those in need.

At the Salvation Army, the Christmas Eve delivery process has become a well oiled machine. The organization said over 1000 meals will be served this holiday.

That's in part thanks to volunteers like Frank Armato, who's been donating his time for over 30 years.

"If food’s an entry point where we can kind of speak Jesus into people’s heart and peace, then so be it," Armato said.

The assembly line continues out to the parking lot, where drivers like Nelson Nast and his family are getting their delivery routes.

"You know it’s literally the least we can do," Nast said. "It’s just one of those things where we can make a couple hours and people need this. It's fun."

The need in Kansas City has only continued to grow over the past decade.

It's evident by the amount of people who showed up for Emanuel Family & Child Development Center's Miracle on 47th Street event.

There was food, toiletries, a visit from Santa himself, and gifts for kids.

Walter Holmes said it means everything to him to see his daughter get the gift she wants for Christmas this year.

"I think that this is, this is good, this is wonderful," Holmes said. "We need more stuff like this."

Although more people are receiving help every year, we noticed there was just as many hands to help.

Whether it's your 35th time, like Armato, or your first, like Nast's granddaughter.

"She loves talking to the people and sharing her joy, too." Nast said.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.