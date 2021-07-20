Gladstone man indicted for producing, attempting to distribute child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gladstone, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography.

The grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, returned a two-count indictment of Joshua Paul Goodspeed, 45, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. The indictment replaced a federal criminal complaint filed against Goodspeed on June 21, 2021.

The jury charged him with one count of producing child pornography and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet. The producing charge involved two child victims, according to the release.

The FBI and KCPD investigated this case.

"FBI agents identified Goodspeed during an investigation of a secure file sharing platform, identified in court documents as Cloud A," the release said. "Goodspeed allegedly was among users of the platform who accessed, imported or maintained video files from a series that depicts the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture and abuse of a toddler."

A search warrant of Goodspeed's residence was executed on June 16, 2021, and investigators found "hundreds of files of child pornography" on his phone, laptop and hard drive. Goodspeed's "Cloud A" file sharing account had more than 1,000 child pornography videos.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly is prosecuting the case.