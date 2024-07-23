Gladstone passes ordinance adding penalties for spectators of street racing, sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone City Council passed an ordinance Monday night designed to deter side shows and street racing.

The ordinance states that anyone that anyone participating or watching side shows or street racing can be cited.

Police Chief Fred Farris says the ordinance is similar to the ordinance in Kansas City, Missouri, and is designed to increase safety.

Farris added that, so far Gladstone hasn't had much of an issue with sideshows, and the goal is to keep it that way.

The new ordinance was approved Monday night, and goes into effect Tuesday, July 23.

If cited, an offender would then be required to appear in Gladstone Municipal Court, and a judge would then make decision on any possible penalty.

Kansas City, and other surrounding municipalities have had issues with sideshows, and during a joint meeting with area police departments, Farris says he wanted to get an ordinance on the books that is enough to deter the dangerous drivers from Gladstone.

