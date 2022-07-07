Watch Now
Gladstone Police Department to temporary relocate due to renovations

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 18:07:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Gladstone Police Department is undergoing renovations at its building and will temporary relocate while the work is complete.

According to the department, the changes will begin on July 7 and last through at least fall 2023.

Currently, people seeking the department's services do so at 7010 N Holmes Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, those who wish to meet a detective or officer will have to do so at 6437 N. Prospect Avenue in Gladstone.

To speak with the records department or claim property, people will have to do so at the Gladstone City Hall located at 7010 N. Holmes Street.

The department's dispatch number remains the same — (816)-436-3350.

In addition, the mailing address will also remain the same.

