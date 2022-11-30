Watch Now
Gladstone police seek help to locate missing 16-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving

Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:56:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving.

Kareem Denney, who typically goes by his middle name Isaiah, was last seen by family on Nov. 24 before leaving to go to a friend's house, police said.

Denney is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gladstone police at 816-436-3550, or the anonymous Greater Kansas City Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

