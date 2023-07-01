Gladstone to cease KCATA bus pick-up, drop-off services, begins new transportation service trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Area Transportation Authority buses will cease pick-up and drop-off services in the city of Gladstone starting around Sept. 1, the city announced Friday.

Beginning July 1, Gladstone will begin a three-month trial of a new ATA on-demand transit option known as IRIS. IRIS is a door-to-door service — sometimes requiring users to walk a short distance — and users can obtain a ride in 15 minutes or less, according to a release.

With IRIS, transportation within Gladstone city limits and rides to the nearest bus stop is free. Rides outside of Gladstone city limits will cost users anywhere from a few dollars to a maximum of $10 to the airport.

Notices of the change in transportation services will be posted at Gladstone bus stops starting the first week of July.

The city cites an increase in cost for transportation services as the reason for discontinuing the services, saying the increase is "not fiscally sustainable for the city's budget," in a release.

Last year, the Gladstone's contract was $87,000 for all transportation services, including bus, Flex and paratransit services. This year's contract, which begins July 1, increased to $340,000, according to the release.

The release says the city would anticipate an approximate 50% decrease in funding for its 2024 street maintenance program if it were to continue with the contract.

Users can contact IRIS through its mobile app or by calling the service directly at 816-205-8221. The transportation service will be available to Gladstone residents seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

—