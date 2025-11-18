KANSAS CITY, MO — If you have a small business or want to have a small business, this week is for you.

Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off in KC on Tuesday

Global Entrepreneurship Week, an annual event, goes Tuesday through Friday at Kansas City's Union Station. It has seen an increase in registrants this year.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Callie England, Director of Global Entrepreneurship Week KC

"This is also great for those who are like, Oh, I've had this idea. Or, you know, the past 10 years, I can't stop talking about doing X, Y and Z. When unemployment rates increase, that is when we see entrepreneurship increase, because a lot of people start to realize that they want to take control of their lives," said Callie England, Director of GEWKC.

The week is free and just requires online registration. People can uniquely tailor their schedules for what they want to see. Some workshops and presentations on Tuesday include Entrepreneur Finances 101, How TikTok Can Grow Businesses, Build Better Software, and Avoiding Founder's Syndrome Trap.

LaToya Sirls is the founder of Someday Sundays, a vegan body care brand. Sirls started her business in January 2024 after giving birth to her son, looking for a better work/life balance. Sirls is an Altcap top 10 finalist and will be presenting during GEWKC.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB LaToya Sirls, Founder of Someday Sundays Body Care

"So I'll be pitching on Wednesday, and then I have a table on Thursday, and so it's just a really cool opportunity for the people to see me on stage and them be able to experience the products that I have," said Sirls. "It's actually really cool, because there's a lot of sessions or courses and workshops, and they're taught by people who are actually in those fields."

There is also a vendor fair where people can explore products and meet the entrepreneurs behind them, like Sirls.

Anyone interested can sign up here.