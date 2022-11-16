Global Entrepreneurship Week taking place through Nov. 20 in Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entrepreneurs and small business owners across Kansas City can take advantage of a series of workshops and networking opportunities during Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 14 through 20.

A nonprofit called KCSourceLink organizes the local version of this worldwide event. It is using iWerx at 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City, Missouri, as the event’s base camp. Several seminars take place at the co-working space. Other events are virtual or at other locations. All 150 events throughout the week are free to attend.

Organizers say Kansas City fosters entrepreneurs and empowering those businesses is important for the entire region’s economy. Research from KCSourceLink shows small businesses create 60% of all new jobs in Kansas City. Those businesses also create Kansas City’s image.

“Think barbecue, apparel that’s seen on television and on our local celebrities,” explained Chanté Keller, KCSourceLink’s senior program coordinator. “All of that creates our identity and what we’re proud of, so entrepreneurship really shapes that and I think it’s really special, especially here in Kansas City.”

Isaac Lee Collins, who owns several Yogurtini locations and a coaching business, will lead a seminar Thursday about scaling business . His advice for entrepreneurs is to stay the course.

“There are a ton of ups and a ton of downs,” Lee Collins admitted. “It gets really, really hard and then it’ll flip and be super, super rewarding. It’s the balance there that is kind of like the spice of life for me.”

Lee Collins has mentored India Wells-Carter, founder of Fresh Factory KC , a selfie studio and event venue in Zona Rosa. She said the community of entrepreneurs around Kansas City is special.

“[Lee Collins] has had several successful businesses, so to get that mentorship, that guidance, someone who understands, has been so great over this past year,” Wells-Carter said.

She will lead a session Wednesday afternoon.