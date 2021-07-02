Global supply shortages lead to extended layoffs for KC automotive parts supplier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area automotive interior components supplier is being forced to extend layoffs of more than 400 employees due to continued supply-chain shortages.

On Wednesday, June 30, Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors informed the Missouri Department of Economic Development that it was extending the layoffs of 427 employees at its Riverside location.

In February 2021, the company temporarily laid off the employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was hopeful of being able to bring the employees back by June 2021.

But on June 17, 2021, Yanfeng said it was notified by a supplier that the supply-chain shortages would persist until late August 2021.

As a result, the company is extending the layoffs for the employees, though it said some could be called back before August.

It’s the second Kansas City area automotive parts supplier to announce layoff extensions within the last month.

On June 22, Adient plc, also located in Riverside, notified Missouri officials it was having to extend layoffs of 213 employees. Adient also cited ongoing automotive supply-chain issues as the reason for the layoff extension.