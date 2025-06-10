GM announces expansion plans for Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — General Motors announced Tuesday plans to invest $4 billion to expand vehicle production at three plants, including the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK plant has been undergoing a months-long, $390 million retooling process to prepare it to assemble the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

In Tuesday’s announcement, GM said Fairfax will continue to prepare to assemble the Bolt, but will also start production of a gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox SUV starting in mid-2027.

The company previously announced plans to begin assembling the Bolt EV at the Fairfax plant in November 2025.

The automaker said it expects to “make new future investments in Fairfax for GM’s next generation of affordable EVs.”

Other facilities set to increase production include the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan, and Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise,” GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a release . “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S. and to support American jobs.”

Workers at the Fairfax plant previously assembled the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4. Production on the Malibu ended at the end of 2024, with production of the XT4 originally slated to end in early 2025.

The current Fairfax plant opened in 1987.

This is a developing story and may be updated.