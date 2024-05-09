GM to retire Malibu, retool KCK Fairfax Assembly plant for Bolt EV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Automotive giant General Motors announced this week it will no longer make the Chevrolet Malibu after a decades-long production run.

The passenger sedan was manufactured at GM’s Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

As part of the announcement, GM plans a $390 million retooling of the plant to clear the way for the production of its new Ultium-based Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The company says the the Bolt EV will be “one of the most affordable all-electric vehicles.”

Production of the Malibu will officially cease at the end of 2024.

Fairfax Assembly also manufactures the Cadillac XT4. GM plans to pause production of the XT4 in January 2025.

During the retooling of the plant, some employees will be laid off until production resumes. The company says affected employees “will be supported according to the provisions of the UAW-GM agreement.”

GM says production on the new Bolt EV and Cadillac XT4 will start in late 2025, with the two models being produced on the same assembly line.

The announcement continues Kansas City’s evolution into the EV space, highlighted by Panasonic’s $4 billion EV battery plant in De Soto.

