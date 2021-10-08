GM Fairfax Assembly to resume Chevrolet Malibu production in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The General Motors Fairfax Assembly will resume production of the Chevrolet Malibu beginning Nov. 1, according to Brian Harvey, Fairfax communications manager.

Resuming production of the Malibu follows the first shift production of the Cadillac XT4, which resumed Sept. 20.

In September, Fairfax Plant Executive Director Steve Notar Donato said that a shortage of semiconductor chips was to blame for idle production lines.

While part shortages are not completely resolved with the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvey said the plant is remaining flexible.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry,” Harvey said in a news release.

